Michigan State football gains defensive back transfer commitment

Cory Linsner
Michigan State is using the transfer portal to add to its talent and depth once again. This time, the Spartans have landed a commitment from Davenport University defensive back transfer Kaleb Elam. Elam will be coming to Michigan State as a preferred walk-on.

Elam is a native of Lansing, attending East Lansing High School before committing and playing for division two Davenport. At 6-foot-1 and 195-pounds, Elam will bring a physical presence to the MSU secondary.

In his three seasons at Davenport, Elam racked up 45 tackles, 1 interception and 3 pass breakups.

