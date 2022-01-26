Michigan State football gains defensive back transfer commitment

Michigan State is using the transfer portal to add to its talent and depth once again. This time, the Spartans have landed a commitment from Davenport University defensive back transfer Kaleb Elam. Elam will be coming to Michigan State as a preferred walk-on.

Elam is a native of Lansing, attending East Lansing High School before committing and playing for division two Davenport. At 6-foot-1 and 195-pounds, Elam will bring a physical presence to the MSU secondary.

In his three seasons at Davenport, Elam racked up 45 tackles, 1 interception and 3 pass breakups.

