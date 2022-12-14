Michigan State football gains commitment from 2023 RB Jaelon Barbarin

Michigan State has landed their second commitment in the 2023 recruiting class today as running back Jaelon “JB” Barbarin has made the decision to commit to Michigan State. Barbarin is fresh off of an official visit to East Lansing this past weekend.

Barbarin a native of Simi Valley, California, broke onto the scene during his senior season with Chaminade High School. He is known for the elite speed he possesses, clocking a 10.37 100 meter dash last track season to prove the speed.

Michigan State’s staff feels they found a true diamond in the rough with this commitment.

Michigan State won a head to head competition with Washington State to win this recruitment.

Johnson joins fellow 2023 commits Bai Jobe, Andrew Depaepe, Jordan Hall, Jalen Thompson, Stanton Ramil, Brennan Parachek, Jayvant Brown, Cole Dellinger, Chance Rucker, Aziah Johnson and Eddie Pleasant.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire