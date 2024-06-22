Michigan State football gains commitment from 3-star Florida DB George Mullins

Michigan State has made a splash in the 2025 recruiting class during the last official visit weekend of the season. The Spartans picked up the commitment of George Mullins, a defensive back from Bushnell, Florida.

Mullins is a 6-foot-2, 170 pound defensive back. He ranks as a 3-star prospect by both 247Sports and On3.

Mullins chose the Spartans over power conference offers from Illinois, Louisville, Mississippi State, Oregon State, UCF and West Virginia.

