Michigan State football gains commitment of 2024 CB Camren Campbell
Michigan State has picked up their second commitment of the day, gaining the pledge of Florida defensive back Camren Campbell.
Campbell’s claim to fame is his blazing speed, running a 4.42 40-yard dash, really peaking the interest of the Spartans coaching staff. He is currently unranked by the media services, but it appears that he is on track to receive a high 3-star grade.
1000% COMMITTED✞ @MSU_Football #GoGreen #agtg pic.twitter.com/cxi9DJp8up
— Camren Campbell (@camren_campbell) June 15, 2023
Michigan State beat out the likes of Boston College, Kansas, Louisville, Minnesota and Ole Miss for Campbell’s recruitment.
He is a native of Tampa, Florida, attending Tampa Bay Tech High School.
