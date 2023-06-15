Michigan State football gains commitment of 2024 CB Camren Campbell

Michigan State has picked up their second commitment of the day, gaining the pledge of Florida defensive back Camren Campbell.

Campbell’s claim to fame is his blazing speed, running a 4.42 40-yard dash, really peaking the interest of the Spartans coaching staff. He is currently unranked by the media services, but it appears that he is on track to receive a high 3-star grade.

Michigan State beat out the likes of Boston College, Kansas, Louisville, Minnesota and Ole Miss for Campbell’s recruitment.

He is a native of Tampa, Florida, attending Tampa Bay Tech High School.

