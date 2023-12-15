Michigan State football gains commitment from 2024 RB Brandon Tullis

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith has gained another commitment, the tenth of the Spartans 2024 recruiting class.

Frisco (TX) native Brandon Tullis has made the decision to commit to Michigan State. Tullis is a former Oregon State commit and is coming over with the new staff.

https://x.com/brandont_26/status/1735449666794229861?s=46&t=wsijTQ4eyzHYcpF51dS9BA

Tullis ranks as a middle 3-star based on every recruiting outlet. He held additional offers from Boston College, Cal and Kansas.

Tullis joins Justin Denson, Makhi Frazier, Wyatt Hook, Charlton Luniewski, Mercer Luniewski, Nick Marsh, Jaylen Thompson, Jadyn Walker and Keshawn Williams as members of the Spartans 2024 recruiting class.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire