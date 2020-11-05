Michigan State football gaining recruiting momentum after knocking out rival Michigan

Andrel Anthony went to Ann Arbor last Saturday expecting his team to win.

Outside of Michigan Stadium — away from the 107,000-seat venue where he planned to play college ball — the star receiver from East Lansing joined a pair of other wideouts, Xavier Worthy and Cristian Dixon, who had also committed to the Wolverines. They were there to see Michigan football take down the program Anthony had spurned over the summer.

But then something strange happened. Michigan State football, a 24½-point underdog and the victim of a depressing Week 1 defeat to Rutgers, didn’t submit. The Spartans instead seized an early lead, played staunch defense and kept punching like a scrappy prizefighter.

As time passed, Michigan State delivered rattling blows in the form of long completions and touchdowns that staggered the Wolverines until they finally dropped in the final minute.

Less than 48 hours after Michigan State’s stunning 27-24 victory, Anthony posted a cryptic tweet suggesting he’s rethinking his July decision, when he picked the Wolverines over his hometown Spartans.

Andrel Anthony Jr. takes a selfie with his family after announcing that his commitment to Michigan on July 31, 2020 in East Lansing.

“Hmm,” the three-star prospect wrote Monday, tacking on an emoji of eyeballs for good measure.

“That did open a lot of eyes,” he told the Free Press on Tuesday. “I can tell you that. It opened eyes across the United States. Everybody was looking at MSU as 'oh, they’re really bad right now and they’re in a rebuilding process.' But to go out and beat Michigan, I am pretty sure everybody was surprised.”

The residual impact of the victory on recruiting could be lasting for the Spartans, who had struggled to build momentum since Mel Tucker was hired to replace former coach Mark Dantonio in February. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States created enormous obstacles for Tucker’s new staff, as in-person visits and on-site scouting became impermissible.

The uncertainty surrounding the season itself during a five-week interlude between the Big Ten’s postponement and eventual reinstatement posed even more challenges, with doubt surfacing about whether Tucker would have the opportunity to showcase his program. After all, the games are four-hour infomercials and the results can be selling points. Tucker understood that if the 2020 schedule were played, it would serve as an extended audition for the re-imagined Spartans, whose current class is ranked No. 57 in the nation and includes only two of the state's top 20 prospects.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker leads his team onto the field before action the game against Rutgers on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Spartan Stadium.

“It doesn’t hurt in recruiting when the recruits and their families can see the process taking shape and the culture being cemented right before their eyes,” Tucker said.

Anthony can attest to that. When the Spartans delivered their pitch to him, they said their plan was to distribute the ball to their youngest playmakers. At the time, Anthony was skeptical, lacking any proof they would follow through. He had yet to see the Spartans play under the new regime, and he wasn’t about to make his college choice based on blind faith.

