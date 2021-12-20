Michigan State football freshman TE Kameron Allen enters the NCAA transfer portal

This one took me a little off guard. On Monday, Michigan State football freshman tight end Kameron Allen entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Allen was a 3-star recruit from the 2021 class. Allen has impressive size at 6-foot-5, 220-pounds, but may have seen the writing on the wall with some talented tight ends coming into the program next year that he may have more opportunities elsewhere.

Michigan State freshman TE Kameron Allen has entered the transfer portal — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) December 20, 2021

