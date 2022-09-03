Michigan State football freshman Germie Bernard scores touchdown on first offensive snap

It wasn't quite a Kenneth Walker III 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the season, but Germie Bernard will never forget his Michigan State football debut.

On the first offensive snap of the four-star wide receiver's career, Bernard caught a hitch route from Payton Thorne, put his foot in the ground and out-ran Western Michigan's defensive back for a 44-yard touchdown to score MSU's first points of the season.

Bernard, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound wideout from Nevada, was the highest rated wide receiver in the Spartans' 2022 class.

MSU struggled on its first two drives, going three-and-out on each occasion. On the first drive, MSU ran a tight-end sweep on third-and-3 which got stuffed in the backfield to force a quick punt.

After the defense made a quick stand to get the Spartans the ball back in Western's territory, MSU didn't gain a yard before punting the ball right back.

The Spartans moved the sticks twice on their third possession; a 17-yard run by Wisconsin transfer Jalen Berger and a five-yard catch from Jayden Reed, before Bernard's touchdown on third-and-6.

