Michigan State football: Four-star RB Kedrick Reescano decommits from Spartans

EAST LANSING — Michigan State football’s hyped 2023 recruiting class lost another key piece Thursday.

Four-star running back Kedrick Reescano announced his decommitment from the Spartans, the fourth player to do so in this recruiting cycle.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank Coach (Mel Tucker) and the entire MSU coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to further my education and play football at the next level,” the New Caney, Texas, senior wrote. “After much thought and prayer, I have decided to decommit from MSU and open up my recruitment. Michigan State will still remain one of my top schools throughout my recruiting process. Much love to my Spartan family. Respect my decision.”

According to recruiting site 247Sports.com, Reescano visited Ole Miss on Oct. 15 and Oklahoma State last Saturday, a day after he was at MSU.

MSU entered Thursday with the nation's 24th-best class for 2023. Reescano joins three other four-star prospects — cornerback Jaylon Braxton from Texas, wide receiver Demitrius Bell from Tennessee and offensive lineman Clay Wedin from Florida — to decommit from the Spartans since July.

Wedin since has committed to Auburn and Braxton to Arkansas.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Reescano committed to MSU on Jan. 17 and was the second player to pledge to Tucker in the cycle. He was the lone running back in the 2023 class that is now down to 12 players, eight of them four-star prospects according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

