Insight on why Oak Park star Maliq Carr is transferring to Michigan State

Maliq Carr is coming home.

Carr, once a two-sport star at Oak Park, announced Friday via Instagram he is committed to Michigan State football and transferring from Purdue.

His stepfather, William McMichael, said Carr also plans to play basketball for the Spartans. Associate head coach Dwayne Stephens is Carr's cousin.

"That kind of helped out in his decision," said McMichael, an assistant football coach at Oak Park. "And only being an hour from home beats four hours, I can say that. I think he was a little homesick. ... I think it's a great opportunity. It kind of gets you excited to be around your family member at such a high level in the Big Ten. As a kid, I would be excited, too."

The Free Press previously confirmed Carr, a former four-star tight end/wide receiver recruit, was entering the transfer portal. He was not on the Boilermakers' basketball team. Carr's father is Cornell Mann, an assistant basketball coach at Missouri who also worked at Central Michigan and Western Michigan.

Carr, listed at 6 feet 5, 235 pounds, played in three games as a receiver for the Boilermakers last season and had one reception for 15 yards. At the end of 2019, he was deemed a top 20 player in the state by the Free Press' Mick McCabe.

McMichael said coach Mel Tucker and MSU's staff sold Carr on being used as a hybrid tight end in the mold of Kyle Pitts and Jimmy Graham. .

Maliq Carr as an Oak Park junior.

Carr becomes the second homegrown player from the 2020 class to join Tucker's program in April via the portal. Christian Fitzpatrick, a former three-star recruit from Southfield, announced he will transfer from Louisville to MSU after one season at Louisville.

