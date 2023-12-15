Michigan State football formally announces hire of defensive coordinator Joe Rossi

It was reported a few days ago by Pete Thamel of ESPN, and now it’s confirmed. Michigan State football will bring in former Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi to be their next defensive coordinator. He will replace Scottie Hazelton.

Here is where he has coached in the past:

2001–2002 Thiel (DC/LB) Maine (SPT/DB) Maine (DC/LB) Rutgers (SPT) Rutgers (DC/SAF) Minnesota (QC) Minnesota (DL) Minnesota (Interim DC/LB) Minnesota (DC/LB)

Welcome to East Lansing, @joeS_Rossi! Joe Rossi joins the Spartans as Secchia Family Defensive Coordinator and linebackers coach after six seasons in the same position at Minnesota, where he helped build the Gophers into one of the best defenses in the Big Ten. Minnesota’s… pic.twitter.com/Kv6NuCPHoo — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 14, 2023

Rossi is known as a great defensive coordinator who has, in 2021 and 2022, coached the Gophers to a top ten defense.

