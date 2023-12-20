Michigan State football flips Utah State QB Ryland Jessee, joins 2024 recruiting class

It has been well known and documented that Michigan State had been poking around, looking to add a second scholarship quarterback to the mix to go along with Alessio Milivojevic. The Spartans pursued several players for the position, but have now landed on their guy.

In a signing day surprise, MSU has flipped Utah State QB commit Ryland Jessee, getting him to sign with Michigan State after secretly hosting him on a visit this past weekend.

A 6-foot-3, 205 pound signal caller from La Mesa, California, Jessee ranks as a 3-star prospect who held offers from Nevada, Oregon State, San Diego State and Utah State.

Jessee joins Andrew Brinson, Kekai, Burnett, Austin Clay, Justin Denson, Carter Enyard (PWO), Makhi Frazier, Wyatt Hook, Rakeem Johnson, Charlton Luniewski, Mercer Luniewski, Nick Marsh, Alessio Milivojevic, Payton Stewart, Jaylen Thompson, Brand Tullis, Jadyn Walker, Keshawn Williams and Rustin Young as members of the Spartans 2024 recruiting class.

