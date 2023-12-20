Brady Pretzlaff is staying closer to home.

The three-star defensive prospect from Gaylord announced during a signing day ceremony at his school Wednesday that he is heading to Michigan State football to play for new coach Jonathan Smith. He plans to enroll in January.

Pretzlaff’s decision seemed clear after he decommitted from Minnesota a week earlier, a day before the Spartans announced the hiring new defensive coordinator Joe Rossi away from the Gophers.

“This shows you what coach Smith and his staff were able to do,” recruiting analyst Allen Trieu said on Big Ten Network.

WHO ARE THOSE GUYS: Michigan State 2024 recruiting class: What to like about each player

Brady Pretzlaff tries to swat a pass during Gaylord's 37-16 victory over Marquette in the team's third annual Valor Game on Saturday, Sept. 9 in Gaylord, Mich.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker was a first-team Free Press all-state selection this season after posting 126 tackles, 31 of them for a loss, with eight sacks in helping the Blue Devils to an 11-1 record this season. Pretzlaff is rated the No. 60 linebacker and the No. 676 player overall nationally, as well as the 14th-best in-state prospect according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

Pretzlaff was the 17th player to sign with MSU on Wednesday. One three-star prospect who has given pledges to the Spartans, linebacker Jadyn Walker from Portage Northern, remains unsigned.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.

Subscribe to the "Spartan Speak" podcast for new episodes weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football flips Gaylord LB Brady Pretzlaff from Minnesota