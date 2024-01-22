Michigan State football flips 2024 kicker Martin Connington

Michigan State has made their first splash of the late window in the 2024 recruiting class. Jonathan Smith has made it known that he wants to build the MSU program through the high school ranks and the month of January has proved that importance.

After signing 18 players in December, Smith will want to get a handful more by the February signing period, and the first domino has dropped.

Kicker Martin Connington has flipped his commitment from Oregon State to Michigan State after an official visit this past weekend.

Connington is a native of Meridian, Idaho, attending Mountain View High School.

