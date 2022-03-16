Michigan State football is flipping the calendar: Every player must re-earn starting job

EAST LANSING — A year ago, no one within Michigan State’s football program knew what to expect from spring ball. Even though they were preparing for Mel Tucker’s second season as head coach.

Things developed quickly, along with the breakneck pace of practices. A bevy of transfers blended seamlessly. Returning players discovered how much more intense things would be during a regular offseason. Everyone learned how to do the things Tucker demanded at high levels of intensity and energy behind closed doors.

By the time they broke camp in the fall, unbeknownst to almost everyone outside the Duffy Daugherty Building who saw it coming in the spring of 2021, the Spartans were poised to become the surprise story of the college football world.

“I guess you could say we really got into the swing,” junior safety Darius Snow said Tuesday, after MSU opened with its first of 15 spring practices.

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne throws during spring practice March 15, 2022.

That buy-in coming off Tucker’s 2-5 debut season in 2020 resulted in the Spartans making the biggest turnaround in program history. They went 11-2, won the Peach Bowl and finished No. 8 in the country. They had the Walter Camp national player of the year and Doak Walker Award winner in Kenneth Walker III and discovered an offensive firepower that mostly had vanished since the CFP appearance.

More importantly, they showed they immersed themselves in what Tucker preached last offseason — or “out of season,” as he calls it, because he believes his sport has become a year-round venture.

“We were 2-5 and then we went to whatever we were a year,” Tucker said Monday. “I mean, they were they were bought in before we started the season coming off the 2-5 year because it makes sense. Football is the ultimate team sport, and everybody's got a job to do and you're playing for the man next to you. It's not about you, it's about the team. And you're buying into something that's bigger than yourself.”

That Tucker wouldn’t repeat any of the accomplishments of a year ago should not be a surprise. He and his players emphasized that Day 1 of practice for the 2022 season means the calendar has flipped, and what happened last season no longer matters.

Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed runs during spring practice March 15, 2022.

That includes starting roles and playing time, Tucker said. Everything must be earned anew, and that also is something the Spartans are buying into — believing what their coaches say about increased competition leading to improvement and depth.

“You're always competing for your job, because nobody's job safe. If you play like garbage, you're gonna get replaced,” quarterback Payton Thorne said Tuesday morning. “This isn't high school or middle school football, where you're just guaranteed you're gonna play. You gotta compete every day or else, before you know it, you're not gonna be playing.”

And replacements can come internally or externally. Tucker and his staff went back into the deep waters of the transfer pool to pull eight players so far for next fall.

Five of them already are enrolled — defensive end Khris Bogle (Florida); cornerback Ameer Speed (Georgia); running back Jalen Berger (Wisconsin), and linebackers Aaron Brule (Mississippi State) and Jacoby Windmon (UNLV). Tight end Daniel Barker (Illinois), running back Jarek Broussard (Colorado) and offensive lineman Brian Greene (Washington State) are expected to arrive when summer classes begin.

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ameer Speed (9) celebrates after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“It's a lot different place where we are now,” said fifth-year senior safety Xavier Henderson, who returned for his extra season of eligibility. “Last spring, we we're still trying to figure a little bit of stuff out. That culture kind of got set, but I don't think we really had everybody bought in. I feel like everybody's kind of bought in (now). Even a lot of the transfer guys – they got here and they know, just because so many dudes on the team from last year were so bought in to what we had going here that the transfer guys have no decision but to buy in to it and get right on the on the bus with us.

“It's a little different mindset I think the team has a lot. I think we're a lot more focused and just paying better attention to detail. Just everyday attacking and getting better.”

Key newcomers

Speed and Windmon are two of the transfers who appear to have made an immediate impact on their new teammates.

“Ameer Speed? He is his last name,” Snow said of the 6-foot-3, 210-pound graduate transfer who won a national title with the Georgia Bulldogs in January. “I hadn't seen somebody run that fast since I saw (Georgia sprinter) Matthew Boling in high school.”

Windmon, a 2021 second-team All-Mountain West linebacker with the Runnin’ Rebels, impressed the Spartans during their recent two-day training sessions with “The Program,” which Tucker said was about “leadership and building a cohesive team.”

UNLV Rebels linebacker Jacoby Windmon (4) celebrates with UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Jalen Dixon (50) after getting a sack Nov. 19, 2021 against the San Diego State Aztecs at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

“I didn't even know he talked really,” wide receiver Jayden Reed said of Windmon. “He stepped up and he said his few words, and he brought guys with him. He impressed a lot of guys on the team, and coaches as well.”

Henderson, who along with Thorne is a returning captain, also was impressed with Windmon — even though he momentarily was leery initially.

“Not to make fun of Jacoby, he doesn't really look the most athletic. I'm like, I don't know about this guy right here, But he's good,” Henderson said. “He can move well, and I like the way he moves in zone coverage. And we run a lot of zone coverage. He's a smart player. And he's the most vocal person I've seen like coming to a new place and just be vocal right away. He's kind of got that in him naturally, which is exciting.”

As far as the eight freshmen who enrolled early, the one who immediately earned first-day praise from his new teammates is wide receiver Germie Bernard, who initially had signed with Washington State before a coaching switch led him to MSU just before the semester started.

Henderson said the 6-foot-, 200-pound Bernard “looks pretty natural out there at wideout.”

“He did a really good job today for the first day of spring ball,” Reed added on Bernard. “I was impressed with what he did today.”

Double duty?

Michigan State tight end Maliq Carr runs during spring practice March 15, 2022.

On Monday afternoon, Maliq Carr played defense — during MSU basketball practice at Breslin Center. By Tuesday morning, he put back on his football pads and moved back to offense at tight end.

Carr and wide receiver Keon Coleman joined Tom Izzo’s basketball team after the Peach Bowl, with both becoming vital scout team members during practice. But while Coleman has traveled to road games and played occasionally since January, Carr remained back on campus and only dressed during home contests.

Though it is unclear if Carr will pull double duty, Coleman did not practice with the football team Tuesday. And Tucker said he is fine with both sticking with hoops through the NCAA tournament, which opens Friday.

“They said Maliq is doing a good job and practice. I talked to coach (Tom) Izzo about those guys, and Keon is doing a good job,” Tucker said Monday. “I love seeing those guys out there. … They'll be back when they when they come back. So we'll see.”

