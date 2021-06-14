Michigan State football first team to offer 2024 Georgia QB Jake Merklinger
Michigan State football looks like they are making the state of Georgia a major priority in recruiting, and that was more evident than ever on Monday when Jake Merklinger announced that the Spartans have given him his first Division I offer.
Merklinger just finished his freshman year at Calvary Day High School in Savannah, Georgia, where the 6’2″ QB threw for 2,107 yards and 18 touchdowns according to his MaxPreps page. Merklinger seized the starting role as a freshman. It was also worth keeping an eye on his brother Ryan, who is a 6’5″, 300-pound offensive lineman who has an offer from Valparaiso.
#AGTG After a great camp and conversation with @JayJohnsonFB . I am extremely exited to announce I have received my first Offer from Michigan State University. #GoGreen @Coach_mtucker @Cavalier_Sports @rvfc10 @Coach_TTillman @Mansell247 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/vz3AaOIaz0
— Jake Merklinger (@JakeMerklinger) June 14, 2021
