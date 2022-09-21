Michigan State football the first Power 5 team to offer 2024 CB Mikey Crawford

Under Mel Tucker, Michigan State football has shown a propensity for going after players right before they blow up on the recruiting trail, often being the first school to offer some young talents around the league.

That was the case this week as the Spartans offered Mikey Crawford, a rising cornerback in the 2024 recruiting class out of Pittsburgh Pioneer. WIth the offer, the Spartans will also have Crawford on campus for a visit soon, with that visit already locked in.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire