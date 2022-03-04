Michigan State football first to offer 2025 Texas WR Andrew Marsh
Michigan State football has extended a scholarship to 2025 wide receiver prospect Andrew Marsh of Fulshear, Texas.
Marsh announced the scholarship offer from the Spartans via Twitter on Thursday. Michigan State is the first program to extend an offer to Marsh, according to 247Sports.
Marsh is listed 6-foot-0 and 165 pounds, and plays for Katy Jordan High.
Thankful to announce that I have been offered by the @MSU_Football program God is great🙏🏾. #aTm3 #GoGreen @CoachHawk_5 pic.twitter.com/R0QUeoUX1M
— Andrew T. Marsh – aTm3 (@AndrewaTmMarsh) March 3, 2022
