Michigan State football fined $100,000 by Big Ten for tunnel fight; Michigan reprimanded

Michigan State football will receive the largest fine in Big Ten history for the incident in the Michigan Stadium tunnel Oct. 29.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren levied a $100,000 fine against MSU for a fight that involved eight Spartans and two Wolverines following Michigan’s 29-7 victory. That surpasses the $40,000 fine issued to Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard for hitting a Wisconsin assistant coach in February.

“The Big Ten Conference has a standard of excellence both academically and athletically that has been built over 127 years,” Warren said in a statement. “Our standards require that our student-athletes, coaches and staff members represent the conference, and their member institutions, with the highest level of decorum and sportsmanship. We are taking disciplinary action and will continue to work with our member institutions to strengthen their gameday procedures and ensure our honored traditions.”

Warren’s son, Powers, was tight end for Michigan State the past two seasons. He did not travel with the Spartans to the game at Michigan, and the sixth-year senior’s collegiate eligibility expires after this season.

Michigan also was issued a public reprimand “with the protocol outlined in the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy.” It previously had been privately reprimanded. There were incidents in the tunnel during Michigan's game against Ohio State last season and against Penn State this year.

“The conference has concluded that the University of Michigan did not meet the standards of the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy,” the conference said in a statement. “The policy requires the conference member institution game host to provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas.”

The Big Ten in its statement said it determined seven MSU players “participated in the hitting, kicking or using of their helmet to strike University of Michigan student-athletes.” The two Wolverines, who were not named by the conference, were Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows.

The Big Ten statement added: “Members of both teams did not represent the level of sportsmanship that is expected from the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions.”

The league in its statement said it “deferred its initial findings and disciplinary action” until the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security completed its investigation. UMDPSS announced Nov. 12 that it sent its findings to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office, which on Wednesday issued charges for seven of the eight MSU players coach Mel Tucker suspended in the aftermath of the incident.

Prosecutor Eli Savit issued one charge of felony assault against Michigan State redshirt sophomore defensive back Khary Crump, whom the Big Ten on Monday said will be suspended for the first eight games of the 2023 season.

Savit issued one count of misdemeanor aggravated assault against five other MSU players: Itayvion “Tank” Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon Wright and Zion Young. Savit handed one count of misdemeanor assault and battery to Jacoby Windmon. The Big Ten said those six players’ punishment “is sufficient and has been completed” after they missed the final four games of the regular season.

Tucker announced after the Big Ten punishment that Brown, Grose, White, Windmon, Wright and Young all have been reinstated. The conference in its statement said it will review additional evidence as it becomes available and take further action as needed.

“We accept the findings from the Big Ten Conference and are ready to move forward as a football program,” Tucker and athletic director Alan Haller said in a joint statement issued by MSU. “We are committed to supporting our student-athletes and will continue to do so throughout this process.”

The eighth player Tucker suspended, freshman Malcom Jones, was not charged in the incident and was reinstated to the program last week, the third-year coach said. The Big Ten said “it is inconclusive as to whether (Jones) actively participated in the physical altercation” and considers his four-game suspension sufficient and complete.

An unnamed Spartans football staff member also was cited for violating the league’s sportsmanship policy, and the Big Ten said Michigan State handled the situation sufficiently.

