Michigan State football to be featured in Madden 22

EA Sports has released the newest version of their NFL video game franchise, Madden, with Madden 22. As we have seen in recent years, there has been a push to feature certain universities in the game.

After being featured in last years’ game, Michigan State has made the cut once again, and in a bigger fashion.

Play with some of your favorite Spartan legends in #Madden22 Check out all of the Campus Legends rosters: https://t.co/x1WgkojV2F pic.twitter.com/FFeyVXlkJy — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) August 31, 2021

With Madden releasing a new Campus Legends game mode, players can play as Michigan State featuring a roster of the great players that have come through the program and into the NFL.

Michigan State is one of ten schools, featured with Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, USC, LSU, Clemson, Oregon, Miami and Florida, as members of the Campus Legends series.

The NEW Campus Legends event is now live, ft. 🔟 historic programs to challenge your friends with! 💥 Rivalry Happens Here ➡️ https://t.co/dwNfYLZxIO #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/WKLin2AKAy — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) August 31, 2021

