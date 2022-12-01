Michigan State football featured in Anthony “Scoota” Carrie’s top schools list

Michigan State is already off to a great start in the 2024 recruiting class and they are continuing with that momentum. The Spartans have been featured in Anthony “Scoota” Carrie’s top schools list.

Carrie is a running back from Tampa, Florida, that attends Carrollwood Day High School. He is a 4-star recruit that ranks as the No. 144 recruit in the nation according to 247Sports.

Praise to the most high. pic.twitter.com/wrqWBnSngO — Anthony “Scoota” Carrie (@AnthonyCarrie3) November 30, 2022

Michigan State is featured in the top 12 alongside Notre Dame, Miami, Michigan, Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Penn State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Georgia.

