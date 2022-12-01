Michigan State football featured in Anthony “Scoota” Carrie’s top schools list

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

Michigan State is already off to a great start in the 2024 recruiting class and they are continuing with that momentum. The Spartans have been featured in Anthony “Scoota” Carrie’s top schools list.

Carrie is a running back from Tampa, Florida, that attends Carrollwood Day High School. He is a 4-star recruit that ranks as the No. 144 recruit in the nation according to 247Sports.

Michigan State is featured in the top 12 alongside Notre Dame, Miami, Michigan, Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Penn State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Georgia.

