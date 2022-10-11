Michigan State football featured in 4-star QBs top-ten

Michigan State is ramping up their recruiting momentum. The Spartans picked up some more good news on Tuesday, being featured in Demond Williams Jr.’s top ten.

Williams is the son of Demond Williams, who played cornerback at Michigan State in 2005 and 2006.

Williams currently ranks as the No. 121 overall player and the No. 9 quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class according to 247Sports.

Michigan State is in the top ten alongside Utah, Arkansas, UCLA, California, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Arizona, Ole Miss and Arizona State.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire