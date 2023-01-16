Michigan State football featured in 2024 4-star QB Davi Belfort’s top three

Davi Belfort is down to three schools and the Spartans have made the cut. Belfort, the son of UFC legend Vitor Belfort, is one of the top quarterbacks on Michigan State’s recruiting board for the 2024 cycle.

Belfort, originally from Brazil, plays his high school football at Gulliver Prep in Miami, Florida. He is a 4-star prospect that ranks as the No. 334 overall player and No. 24 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class.

Within the top three is Virginia Tech and Texas A&M alongside Michigan State, vying for Belfort’s talents.

All glory to God 🙏❤️ https://t.co/0PdsD2pPdC — Davi Belfort (@DaviBelfort) January 16, 2023

With the top three came the note that a commitment could be on the horizon.

