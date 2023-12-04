Michigan State football the favorites to land former Oregon State QB Aidan Chiles

Oregon State Beavers quarterback Aidan Chiles throws the ball during the first half against the Stanford Cardinal at Reser Stadium, Nov. 11, 2023 in Corvallis, Oregon.

Jonathan Smith may have his eyes on his first major recruiting victory as Michigan State football head coach.

Four 247Sports reporters that cover recruiting and the college football transfer portal are predicting former Oregon State quarterback Aidan Chiles will follow Smith to East Lansing after officially putting his name in the transfer portal when it opened Monday.

Chiles played in four games before redshirting in his only season at Oregon State, throwing four touchdown passes while completing 24 of 35 passes (68.6%) for 309 yards. He added 79 rushing yards and three scores.

He is a former four-star recruit from Downey, California, and was ranked as the No. 12 quarterback and the 152nd overall recruit in 2023 by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Chiles, a dual threat at 6 feet 3 and 200 pounds, could stay under the same offensive philosophy with the move. He was primarily recruited out of high school by new Michigan State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren, who held the same positions on Smith’s staff at OSU.

"I anticipate Aidan Chiles will follow Jonathan Smith and Brian Lindgren, the offensive coordinator, to East Lansing," 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman said. "So, keep an eye on that. I expect that to go down today and I ultimately think East Lansing will be his destination of choice."

Chiles joins quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who started 12 games for Oregon State this season after coming over from Clemson, in the transfer portal.

Chiles is ranked as the No. 2 overall player and No. 1 QB in the transfer portal by 247Sports, despite a plethora of QBs jumping into the portal, including former five-star Detroit King QB Dante Moore (UCLA) and Ohio State's Kyle McCord.

The potential addition would be good news for Michigan State, which lost all three scholarship QBs to the transfer portal since Smith was hired.

Redshirt freshman Katin Houser and true freshman Sam Leavitt, both originally recruited from the west coast by former head coach Mel Tucker, announced their intentions to transfer days after the new hire was announced. Redshirt junior Noah Kim, who started the first five games of the season before losing his job to Houser, also entered the portal.

