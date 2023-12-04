Michigan State football the favorites to land former Oregon State QB Aidan Chiles

Oregon State Beavers quarterback Aidan Chiles throws the ball during the first half against the Stanford Cardinal at Reser Stadium, Nov. 11, 2023 in Corvallis, Oregon.

Jonathan Smith may have his eyes on his first major recruiting victory as Michigan State football head coach.

Four 247Sports reporters that cover recruiting are predicting former Oregon State quarterback Aidan Chiles will follow Smith to East Lansing after officially putting his name in the transfer portal when it opened Monday.

Chiles redshirted in his only season at Oregon State. He is a former four-star recruit from Downey, California, and was ranked as the No. 12 quarterback and the 152nd overall recruit in 2023 by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Chiles could stay under the same offensive philosophy with the move. He was primarily recruited out of highschool by new Michigan State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren, who held the same positions on Smith’s staff at OSU.

"I anticipate Aidan Chiles will follow Jonathan Smith and Brian Lindgren, the offensive coordinator, to East Lansing," 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman said. "So, keep an eye on that. I expect that to go down today and I ultimately think East Lansing will be his destination of choice."

WORK TO DO: Jonathan Smith's checklist at MSU all about recruiting

With Oregon State QB Aidan Chiles entering the portal, @BrandonHuffman expects the former 4⭐️ QB to follow Jonathan Smith to Michigan State 🗣️



WATCH📺: https://t.co/HZQdMMBhOu pic.twitter.com/5OSWc6B33Z — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 4, 2023

The potential addition is good news for Michigan State, who lost all three scholarship quarterbacks to the transfer portal since Smith was hired. Redshirt freshman Katin Houser and true freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt, both originally recruited from the west coast by former head coach Mel Tucker, announced their intentions to transfer days after the new hire was announced. Redshirt Noah Kim, who started the first five games of the season before losing his job to Houser, also entered portal.

Customize your Free Press experience: Download our app for the latest news, alerts, eNewspaper and more.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football favored to nab Oregon State QB Aidan Chiles