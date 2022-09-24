Michigan State football fans rain boos down in ugly first half vs. Minnesota

Michigan State football was dominated in every facet of the game by the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first half at Spartan Stadium on Saturday in East Lansing.

Fans quickly became restless, as the Gophers went up-and-down the field, while the Spartans' offense looked listless in falling behind 17-0. Boos rained down throughout the first half, as Minnesota outgained MSU, 310-45, with 19 first downs to three in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

MSU quarterback Payton Thorne, who said this week "it's not time to freak out," coming off a 39-28 beatdown in Washington, threw an interception on fourth-and-5 and overthrew receiver Jayden Reed deep on a potential touchdown. Thorne was 6-for-10 for 35 yards in the half.

On defense, the Spartans had no answers early for quarterback Tanner Morgan and running back Mohamed Ibrahim ran over countless defenders. Morgan was 17-for-20 for 207 yards in the first half. Defensive end Jacoby Windmon punched loose an Ibrahim fumble for the lone highlight of the half for MSU. But MSU squandered the momentum.

A sampling of reaction, with jokes coming for coach Mel Tucker, who said this week, "Right now, I’m a horse(bleep) football coach right now. That, honestly, is how I think about it so we’ve got to get better.”

Halftime stats sum everything up. pic.twitter.com/0gY5L7IeSY — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) September 24, 2022

Wondering what kind of coach Mel Tucker says he is this week? — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 24, 2022

Mel Tucker and MSU showing right now that using the transfer portal for a good chunk of your team may work for a season but it's not the way to build a program. — M Go Humor (@MGoHumor) September 24, 2022

Turning Kenneth Walker into $100 million guaranteed was an absolute master class by Mel Tucker and his agent pic.twitter.com/jcqr55qrBg — College Football Watcher (@CFBWatcher) September 24, 2022

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football fans rain boos down in ugly half vs. Minnesota