Michigan State football fans, media react to Jonathan Smith head coaching hire

Andrew Brewster
Michigan State football finally has their head coach of the future after a dramatic fall saw the Mel Tucker era end abruptly. On Saturday, the Spartans announced the hire of Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith, the 2022 PAC-12 Coach of the Year and one of the top candidates available right now.

For the most part, Spartan fans seem happy with the hire, a hire that was probably only made possible due to the dissolution of the PAC-12 that left Oregon State the odd man out looking for a new conference.

Below, we take a look at some of the best reactions to the hire by Michigan State fans along with media members around the country.

Ochocinco:

