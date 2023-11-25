Michigan State football fans, media react to Jonathan Smith head coaching hire

Michigan State football finally has their head coach of the future after a dramatic fall saw the Mel Tucker era end abruptly. On Saturday, the Spartans announced the hire of Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith, the 2022 PAC-12 Coach of the Year and one of the top candidates available right now.

For the most part, Spartan fans seem happy with the hire, a hire that was probably only made possible due to the dissolution of the PAC-12 that left Oregon State the odd man out looking for a new conference.

Below, we take a look at some of the best reactions to the hire by Michigan State fans along with media members around the country.

Jonathan Smith is a damn good hire for Michigan State and there’s no way to slice it. One of the best names available this coaching cycle and he’s EL bound. pic.twitter.com/f25tjNhhcL — Fireball sommelier (@Sheehan_Sports) November 25, 2023

18 wins in the last two years at OREGON STATE for a program that won 19 games total in the 5 years before he got there. It’s going to take time because we’re at rock bottom but this is a very solid hire. Welcome to EL Coach Smith! — DK (@SpartanHoops_DK) November 25, 2023

Perfect hire for the program! https://t.co/oM1aFHDJpK — Daily MSU (@daily_msu) November 25, 2023

Very pumped about this hire. Jonathan Smith checks all the boxes (minus Midwest ties) in what I wanted in MSU’s next coach. Thrilled they got this done. Better days are on the way. Go green! https://t.co/CJTdIIgRQq — Robert Bondy (@RobertBondy5) November 25, 2023

There you have it! Really like the hire.

His teams play physical football on both lines, with an offense that still has some spread aspects to it. Recruiting the Midwest will be new, but nothing the staff can’t figure out. https://t.co/PCYDfTbpSR — Joey Ellis (@Jellis1016) November 25, 2023

Excellent Coach. Solid hire.

Sad for Oregon State to lose him but understandable. https://t.co/3AFCzm8X31 — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) November 25, 2023

Athletic Director Alan Haller got his man. Haller identified him as the top option after the second round of interviews and was able to seal the deal https://t.co/MoMVxHDlnS — Corey Robinson (@C_Robinson247) November 25, 2023

Masterful job by Alan Haller. Welcome home, Coach Smith! https://t.co/kJVvf5Q5oM — Kake (@BemusedSpartan) November 25, 2023

School not messing around with an announcement. https://t.co/Ibp0O230d1 — Phil Friend (@Phil_Friend) November 25, 2023

Ochocinco:

That’s my QB & the reason i got drafted to the Bengals, I still owe him a Lexus 😀 https://t.co/uT3J8ZflRd — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) November 25, 2023

Things are going to move quickly from here. Jonathan Smith has less than a month to build his recruiting class & work the portal. I’m told that he is already working on his portal strategy & knows it’s imperative to not waste any time during this December stretch run. — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) November 25, 2023

Alan Haller's quick hire – about 14 hours after MSU's season ended – gives Jonathan Smith 25 days to get his staff in place and salvage this recruiting class. Impressive speed. https://t.co/NZt0j4m8R8 — David Harns (@DavidHarns) November 25, 2023

Jonathan Smith is a great hire for Michigan State. I have no idea if it will work out. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) November 25, 2023

Heck of a coach and good Big 10 fit- teams have always been tough, able to run the ball and play defense, key will be recruiting at a higher level but overall strong hire for Sparty https://t.co/c7pWEIOdTt — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) November 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire