Is Michigan State football facing a quarterback competition again?

EAST LANSING — The biggest question entering the season for Michigan State football suddenly has become somewhat of an afterthought.

But considering Noah Kim's third straight off-kilter start, combined with an impressive finishing drive from Katin Houser, the question returns as one of the biggest on-field concerns as the Spartans enter Big Ten play: Do acting head coach Harlon Barnett and the Spartans have a quarterback controversy brewing again?

As big of a meltdown MSU’s defense suffered in Saturday’s 41-7 blowout loss against No. 8 Washington — featuring a school-record 713 yards allowed — the inability of the offense to generate anything through 3½ quarters is almost as alarming. Kim struggled all evening, completing just 12 of 31 passes for 136 yards. That included a badly-telegraphed interception and several throws that sailed high and wide of his intended receivers.

Michigan State's Katin Houser, left, celebrates his rushing touchdown against Washington during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Kim took a seat before the fourth quarter with the Spartans down by 41 points. The offense managed just 164 yards with the junior under center in his third career start. By that point, the Huskies already had their defensive starters on the bench.

Houser entered the game when MSU got the ball back 1:34 into the final period, but the redshirt freshman did not make an immediate impact.

His first two passes missed the mark, and the Spartans went three-and-out for the fifth time in 11 drives. To that point, they didn’t have a possession longer than 10 plays or 3:51 of possession — and that drive stalled at Washington’s 41 early in the second quarter, capped by a punt after Kim overthrew Christian Fitzpatrick deep down the middle of the field, soared a lob pass way past wide open running back Nathan Carter and then took a sack that pushed MSU out of field-goal range.

Houser made the most of his second chance, though, despite starting at MSU's own 1 following a Jaden Mangham interception (the first by a Spartan defensive back in nine games going back to last season).

Five straight runs by Carter — the Spartans’ healthiest and best running back, despite a brief sojurn to the sideline after taking a hard fall on that errant Kim pass — moved the ball away from the goal line. After fourth-string running back Jordon Simmons extended the possession with 4 yards on third-and-1 — getting MSU out to its 26 —Houser unleashed a precise 61-yard bomb to Fitzpatrick that the wide receiver nearly broke for a touchdown.

Houser, after a fake toss, then hit an 11-yard pass to tight end Tyneil Hopper, who was hurt on the play but not before dragging defenders inside the 10. Two plays later, Houser gave another play-action fake to freeze the Huskies and kept it around the left side. He dove through oncoming defenders for a 4-yard touchdown, his first collegiate score, with 5:48 left to break up the shutout.

MSU's final numbers on the drive: 11 plays, 99 yards and 5:25 of possession — all season bests.

Michigan State's Noah Kim throws a pass against Washington during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Does it mean anything, though?

Like Kim did a year ago as Payton Thorne’s backup in four mop-up appearances — against Western Michigan, Akron, Minnesota and Ohio State — Houser orchestrated a scoring drive against second- and third-team defenders. And the coaching staff’s call to wait on a change until the game was out of reach in the fourth quarter, shows their belief in the veteran Kim, even with his inefficiency — similar to their decision to stick with Kim during an abysmal start in the 2023 opener against Central Michigan

Despite completing just 38.7% of his passes against Washington, the fourth-year Spartan is 48-for-84 (57.1%) for 707 yards. He threw five touchdowns with no interceptions against MAC foe CMU and Football Championship Subdivision-level Richmond. Still, MSU has yet to score on its first two drives in any game this season, and even its lone third-drive score, against Richmond, came after a muffed punt set up Kim and the offense with a short field.

With the suspension (and now seemingly imminent firing) of head coach Mel Tucker less than a week before the Washington game, Kim gets a mile pass for his shaky showing. It’s also hard to look at his dismal day without seeing how poorly his starting offensive line performed, getting pushed around by the Huskies through three quarters. That problem will affect either quarterback, should it persist.

The buzz around Tucker’s situation and seemingly bigger problems on defense kept Barnett from being asked Tuesday about his quarterbacks. But the clock to restart the competition is ticking once again.

Michigan State's Katin Houser takes a snap against Washington during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Houser has played in the fourth quarter of all three of MSU's games, with Maryland visiting Spartan Stadium on Saturday (3:30 p.m., NBC). Houser has already used his redshirt season, meaning the Spartans don't have to ponder keeping him under the four-game limit to gain another season of eligibility. Likewise, he does not have a COVID year to bank on. But the 2022 four-star recruit could opt to maintain his health and prepare to enter the transfer portal whenever Tucker’s firing becomes official.

That's an option for others, too, including 2023 four-star quarterback recruit Sam Leavitt. The 6-foot-2 freshman did not arrive at MSU until June and does not appear in the immediate plans this season. At least not yet. Leavitt has not played this season despite Tucker’s insistence all summer that he was battling Kim and Houser for the starting job. Should something happen to one of those two — either injury or portal — it could provide an opportunity for Leavitt.

Kim has two more years to play after this season thanks to his true freshman year in 2020 not counting against his eligibility clock. He also has the leverage of winning the job outright during camp, as well as earning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors against Richmond.

But in terms of the what-have-you-done-lately model college football appears to be adopting, Kim did not produce against Washington and Houser did. It could be a one-week blip, but it remains something everyone — coaches and fans, particularly — will continue to watch in a season that already has shown no job in college football is truly secure.

