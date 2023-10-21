Michigan State football faces Michigan without LB Darius Snow

EAST LANSING — Michigan State football will again be missing a few key players on defense against No. 2 Michigan on Saturday night.

Backup linebacker Darius Snow, who played in the past four games after a season-ending injury cost him almost all of 2022, is again out for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff against the Wolverines in the first rivalry night game in the history of Spartan Stadium.

MSU continues to be without starting cornerback Chuck Brantley and backup Marqui Lowery, and defensive backs Ade Willie, Malcom Jones and Semar Melvin all are out for the U-M game. Other Spartans who remain out on defense include defensive end Bai Jobe; defensive tackles Dre Butler and Jarrett Jackson; and linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote.

THE PICKS: Will Spartans keep this game close?

On offense, backup left tackle Keyshawn Blackstock remains out. Wide receiver Jaron Glover is listed as questionable, as is running back Jaren Mangham, who has yet to play this season. It is the first time since before the Richmond game that Mangham, a senior transfer from South Florida/Colorado, has been listed as questionable and not out.

Quarterback Noah Kim, who coach Harlon Barnett said had been banged up before being demoted after starting MSU’s first five games, is not on the injury report. Redshirt freshman Katin Houser is expected to make his second straight start.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

Subscribe to the "Spartan Speak" podcast for new episodes weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football: Darius Snow out vs. No. 2 Michigan