Michigan State football, Rocky Lombardi face-plant against Iowa Hawkeyes, 49-7

IOWA CITY, Iowa – It wasn’t the homecoming Rocky Lombardi dreamed about. And it wasn’t the way Mel Tucker imagined Michigan State football would come off an emotion-fueled rivalry win.

As good as the Spartans were at Michigan a week earlier, they regressed significantly Saturday at Iowa. The Hawkeyes pounded MSU early, then took advantage of mistakes to jump out to a 35-point halftime lead and cruise to a 49-7 victory at Kinnick Stadium.

MSU’s 35-0 halftime hole was its worst since going down 48-0 against Penn State on Nov. 23, 2002. The defeat was the biggest since losing 48-3 at Ohio State on Nov. 11, 2017.

That leaves the Spartans at 1-2 as they return home to host No. 13 Indiana next week (noon/ABC or ESPN2). And it provides plenty of questions as the midpoint of the season nears.

The Hawkeyes (1-2) won their first game after falling to Purdue and Northwestern in close contests the first two weeks. It was MSU’s first visit to Iowa since 2013 and first meeting since 2017.

Tone set

It took one possession for Iowa’s offense to right its problems and set the tone. The Hawkeyes used a blend of runs – their line dominating the Spartans’ front seven – and well-timed short passes to go 75 yards in eight plays to set up Tyler Goodson’s 3-yard scoring run.

After MSU’s offense sputtered, Iowa marched 74 yards in 10 plays. Quarterback Spencer Petras’ 14-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Smith over cornerback Kalon Gervin made it 14-0 and left the Spartans looking much more like the version that lost to Rutgers in the opener.

But it got worse for MSU against the Hawkeyes when Charlie Jones returned a punt 31 yards to set up Goodson’s second score that made it 21-0 Iowa. Iowa had 206 of its 209 first-half yards of offense on the first four drives.

Offensive issues

Lombardi, MSU’s junior quarterback from Clive, Iowa, could not build the same rhythm he showed in both the Rutgers and Michigan games, thanks to constant pressure from Iowa’s defensive line.

On the Spartans’ first possession, he got flushed from the pocket and threw a pass down the left sideline under heavy duress. The decision was iffy, even if receiver Jalen Nailor broke off his route short instead of going deep, and the ball was in bounds for Iowa safety Jack Koerner to snag an over-the-shoulder interception.

The game started to come apart two plays after Goodson’s second score, when Lombardi threw his second pick – again with a defender in his face. That one wasn’t costly.

However, Lombardi’s third interception late in the half was. Three plays after Jones returned a Bryce Baringer punt for a 54-yard touchdown, Lombard stepped up in the pocket and moved to his left to avoid another strong rush. But the ball sailed between two receivers right to Iowa’s Riley Moss, who returned it 54 yards for Iowa’s fifth touchdown.

There were some big-play throws deep to Nailor, but Lombardi’s day otherwise was brutal. He went 17 of 37 for 227 yards and no touchdowns, after back-to-back weeks with 300-plus yards and three TDs each game. Lombardi has five interceptions on the season.

He remained in the game into the fourth quarter, when redshirt freshman Payton Thorne relieved him with 8 minutes to play.

A week after running for 126 yards against the Wolverines, the Spartans regressed up front. They managed 59 yards on 32 carries, a 1.8 yards per carry average. The Hawkeyes had 226 yards on 41 attempts.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football, Rocky Lombardi face-plant against Iowa, 49-7