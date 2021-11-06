Michigan State football extends scholarship offer to 2023 4-star Alabama DE Jaquavious Russaw
Michigan State is jumping into the recruitment of one of the top defensive end prospects in the 2023 class.
Michigan State has extended a scholarship offer to 2023 defensive end prospect Jaquavious Russaw of Troy, Ala. Russaw is a four-star recruit and listed as the No. 15 edge prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports.
Russaw now holds scholarship offers from some of the biggest programs in the country, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Indiana.
After a great talk with @CoachKhalif I’m blessed and excited to receive an offer from Michigan State University 💚🤍 #GoGreen @Madhousefit @Carver_FB @ChadSimmons_ #Madhousefit #Family #WeBulitDifferent pic.twitter.com/na2S2cIDuP
— Ru⚡️ (@JaquaviousRuss1) November 5, 2021
