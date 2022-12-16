Michigan State football extends PWO offer to legacy DL/TE Jaxson Wilson, son of MSU

Michigan State football offered a legacy player this week, extending a PWO offer to Jaxson Wilson, the son of Travis Wilson, who played fullback for the Spartans in 1999 and 2000.

Jaxson played defensive line and tight end for Hartland and is in the 2023 recruiting class. He stands at 6’5″ and is 240 pounds and has offers from Davenport, Hastings, Saginaw Valley and Wayne State.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

Michigan State football extends PWO offer to kicker who is committed to Grand Valley State Michigan State football offers 4.5-star kicker and punter out of Ohio Michigan State football flips Arizona DB commit Sean Brown

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire