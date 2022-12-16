Michigan State football extends PWO offer to kicker who is committed to Grand Valley State
This week, the Spartans offered one kicking prospect in Emilio Duran, and now they have offered a second in Tarik Ahmetbasic, another 4.5-kicker out of Clinton Township, currently playing with Chippewa Valley.
Ahmetbasic had committed to Grand Valley State back in August, but seems to be considering a move to a bigger school where he can earn a scholarship down the road. He was also offered by Miami of Ohio this week.
Blessed to receive an offer to play at Michigan State University! (PWO)@CoachEls_MSU @coachTwells @CVBigReds @preissdon @TheD_Zone @JaredPurcellDET pic.twitter.com/i5dzf1UU69
— Tarik Ahmetbasic (@AhmetbasicTarik) December 16, 2022
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.
More!
Michigan State football offers 4.5-star kicker and punter out of Ohio
Michigan State football flips Arizona DB commit Sean Brown
LOOK: Complete College Football 2022-23 Bowl Schedule with dates, kickoff times for each matchup