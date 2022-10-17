Michigan State football extends PWO offer to South Lyon’s Tommy Donovan

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
Michigan State football extends PWO offer to South Lyon’s Tommy Donovan

The PWO (preferred walk-on) offer is a great way to recruit local football stars from around the state of Michigan and give opportunities to some real gamers who might not have the tangibles to get a scholarship offer in Division I football. That is the case with Tommy Donovan, a 2023 multi-positional athlete out of South Lyon who Michigan State football offered over the weekend.

Tommy Donovan’s Recruiting Profile

Vitals

Hometown

South Lyon, MI

Projected Position

ATH

Height

5’11”

Weight

175 lbs

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Oct. 15, 2022

Offers

  • Grand Valley State University

  • Saginaw Valley State

Film

Hudl

Twitter

More!

WATCH: Connor Heyward rumbles ahead for 45-yard catch and run for Steelers

Michigan State football stock watch: Jacoby Windmon shines, passing game makes strides

Michigan State basketball unranked in preseason AP poll for second straight year

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire

Recommended Stories