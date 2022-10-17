Michigan State football extends PWO offer to South Lyon’s Tommy Donovan

The PWO (preferred walk-on) offer is a great way to recruit local football stars from around the state of Michigan and give opportunities to some real gamers who might not have the tangibles to get a scholarship offer in Division I football. That is the case with Tommy Donovan, a 2023 multi-positional athlete out of South Lyon who Michigan State football offered over the weekend.

Tommy Donovan’s Recruiting Profile

Vitals

Hometown South Lyon, MI Projected Position ATH Height 5’11” Weight 175 lbs Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Oct. 15, 2022

Offers

Grand Valley State University

Saginaw Valley State

Film

Hudl

Twitter

More!

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire