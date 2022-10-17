Michigan State football extends PWO offer to South Lyon’s Tommy Donovan
The PWO (preferred walk-on) offer is a great way to recruit local football stars from around the state of Michigan and give opportunities to some real gamers who might not have the tangibles to get a scholarship offer in Division I football. That is the case with Tommy Donovan, a 2023 multi-positional athlete out of South Lyon who Michigan State football offered over the weekend.
Tommy Donovan’s Recruiting Profile
Vitals
Hometown
South Lyon, MI
Projected Position
ATH
Height
5’11”
Weight
175 lbs
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Oct. 15, 2022
Offers
Grand Valley State University
Saginaw Valley State
Film
After a great conversation with @BigKirk94 I am extremely grateful to receive an opportunity to play for @MSU_Football !!!@CoachGebhardt @Coach_mtucker @JoePowell28 @Ereed26 @HEDslhsfootball @TheD_Zone @PrepRedzoneMI @MiEliteFball pic.twitter.com/g2lHQ8Arry
— TommyDonovan2023 (@TDonovan2023) October 15, 2022
More!
