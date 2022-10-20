Michigan State football extends PWO offer to 2023 RB out of Forest Hills Eastern

One thing we have covered extensively here at SpartansWire, is the use of the PWO (preferred walk-on) offer with Michigan State football, and how that can give opportunities to local high school athletes who otherwise might have to start in a lower division. The latest PWO offer from the Spartans was sent to Bryson Kuzdzal, a 2023 running back out of Forest Hills Eastern in Ada, Michigan outside of Grand Rapids.

Kuzdzal is 6’0″, 195 lbs and according to his Hudl page, runs a 4.41 40-yard dash.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire