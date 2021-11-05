Michigan State football extends PWO offer to 2022 RB Peter Schuh

Mel Tucker and his staff at Michigan State football have shown a commitment to recruiting in some areas of the country that were once practically off limits in the Mark Dantonio era. One of Tucker’s biggest recruiting wins was when he earned the commitment of now Spartan freshman Geno VanDeMark from St. Joseph High School in Montvale, New Jersey.

On Thursday, the Spartans extended a PWO offer to one of his former teammates, Peter Schuh, a 2022 running back from St. Joseph.

Schuh is unranked but has visited with Clemson, Duke, Yale and others and looks like a good PWO add for Tucker if he chooses MSU.

