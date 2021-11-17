Michigan State football extends PWO offer to 2022 OT Devin Runnels

We always remark on Michigan State football’s love for big guys in the trenches. On Tuesday, they offered another large offensive lineman in Devin Runnels, a 2-star tackle out of Mount Morris, Michigan’s Beecher High School. The Spartans extend a preferred walk-on offer to Runnels on Tuesday.

Runnels is the No. 250 ranked offensive tackle in his class and the No. 105 ranked player in the state of Michigan by 247Sports. He is 6-foot-6 and weighs 330 pounds.

Blessed to Receive an PWO Offer From Michigan State University 💚 ⁦⁦@CoachGebhardt⁩ ⁦@CoachHawk_5⁩ pic.twitter.com/Cr8E9WHiIz — Devin Runnels (@The_RealJax) November 16, 2021

More!