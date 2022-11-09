Michigan State football extends PWO offer to Hudsonville 2-star WR Eli Vanderveen
Michigan State football continues to flesh out their 2023 recruiting class with some preferred walk-on players. The latest candidate is Eli Vanderveen, a 2-star wide receiver out of Hudsonville, Michigan who has good size.
Eli Vanderveen’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
2
NA
82
375
Rivals
NA
NA
NA
NA
Vitals
Hometown
Hudsonville, Michigan
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
6’4″
Weight
195 lbs
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Nov. 8, 2022
Offers
Findlay
Northwood
Michigan State
Film
Blessed to have received a PWO offer to Michigan State University!! @BigKirk94 @CoachGebhardt @Coach_mtucker @Hudsyfootball @TheD_Zone pic.twitter.com/DrAEh9n7Uh
— Eli Vanderveen (@elivanderveen4) November 8, 2022
