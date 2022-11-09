Michigan State football extends PWO offer to Hudsonville 2-star WR Eli Vanderveen

Michigan State football continues to flesh out their 2023 recruiting class with some preferred walk-on players. The latest candidate is Eli Vanderveen, a 2-star wide receiver out of Hudsonville, Michigan who has good size.

Eli Vanderveen’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 2 NA 82 375 Rivals NA NA NA NA

Vitals

Hometown Hudsonville, Michigan Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6’4″ Weight 195 lbs Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Nov. 8, 2022

Offers

Findlay

Northwood

Michigan State

Film

Hudl

Twitter

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

Michigan State football legend Lorenzo White to be inducted into Rose Bowl Hall of Fame MSU football listed in top 10 of 2024 5-star Edge Eddrick Houston Breaking: Attorney representing Michigan State player alleges Michigan player 'engaged with Spartan athletes with his helmet'

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire