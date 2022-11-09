Michigan State football extends PWO offer to Hudsonville 2-star WR Eli Vanderveen

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

Michigan State football continues to flesh out their 2023 recruiting class with some preferred walk-on players. The latest candidate is Eli Vanderveen, a 2-star wide receiver out of Hudsonville, Michigan who has good size.

Eli Vanderveen’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

2

NA

82

375

Rivals

NA

NA

NA

NA

Vitals

Hometown

Hudsonville, Michigan

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Height

6’4″

Weight

195 lbs

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Nov. 8, 2022

Offers

  • Findlay

  • Northwood

  • Michigan State

Film

Hudl

Twitter

