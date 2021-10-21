Michigan State football extends PWO offer to Dearborn defensive lineman Jayvon Parker

If you can provide size in the trenches, chances are Mel Tucker and his staff will be giving you a call. Jayvon Parker is a 6’4″, 270-pound defensive lineman from Fordson High School in Dearborn, Michigan and on Wednesday, he was offered a preferred walk-on offer from Michigan State football.

A preferred walk-on is a player who will not be given a scholarship, but he will be guaranteed a spot on the roster and will have an opportunity to earn a scholarship later on.