Michigan State football extends grayshirt offer to Birmingham Groves star, Barry Sanders’ son

Michigan State football extended a grayshirt offer on Tuesday to a very notable recruit out of Wylie E. Groves High School in Birmingham, Michigan. The Spartans offered Noah Sanders, the son of Barry Sanders, who is currently the star running back for Groves.

A grayshirt means that Noah wouldn’t start classes until the winter semester, allowing him to get four years of eligibility over five years.

Sanders is a 3-star running back and is ranked as the No. 58 player in the state of Michigan for 2025.

