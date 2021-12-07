Michigan State football enters the sweepstakes for 2022 CB Jaden Harris

The Michigan State football coaching staff has been recruiting across the nation relentlessly to close out the 2022 recruiting class as well as get a head start on the 2023 class.

While in Georgia, the coaching staff sent an offer to a 2022 prospect in the form of Jaden Harris. The offer shows significance in that it is so late in the process, there is some immediate interest between the two parties.

after a great conversation with @CoachKhalif I’m blessed and honored to receive a offer from .. MICHIGAN STATE !🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/qcyVWSUplF — jaden harris (@jadenharrris) December 6, 2021

It feels like the Spartans coaching staff is going to try and secure another cornerback commitment before the end of the cycle.

Harris is a native of Atlanta, Georgia, and attends Riverwood High School. He doesn’t currently have a 247Sports composite ranking, but is rated as a 3-star prospect according to 247Sports own rankings.

Kansas State and Miami appear to be the main competition for the 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback.

