Michigan State football ends tumultuous week with 41-7 blowout loss at home to Washington

EAST LANSING — Energy and adrenaline from an emotional week subsided. Reality set in quickly.

Michigan State football once again could not find a way to stop Michael Penix Jr. Nor could the Spartans summon much of anything in the wake of their coach’s suspension that threw the program into turmoil.

Washington’s quarterback threw four first-half touchdown passes and finished 27 of 35 for 473 yards in just three quarters of work as the Huskies stomped teetering MSU, 41-7, on Saturday.

Washington's 713 yards of total offense is the most ever given up by MSU.

Katin Houser’s 4-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter is all that prevented the Spartans’ first home shutout loss since Penix and Indiana blanked them 24-0 in 2020.

The blowout loss capped a tumultuous week that began last Sunday with Mel Tucker’s suspension, the installing of Harlon Barnett as acting head coach and the return of Mark Dantonio in an advisory role.

Michigan State's acting head coach Harlon Barnett looks on during the third quarter in the game against Washington on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Now, MSU (2-1) must turn its attention toward Big Ten play and another high-octane quarterback in Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa. The 3-0 Terrapins visit Spartan Stadium next Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. homecoming kickoff that will be nationally televised by NBC.

The Huskies (3-0) finished with a 713-261 advantage in total yardage. MSU quarterback Noah Kim went 12-for-31 for 136 yards passing, while running back Nathan Carter — who opened the season with back-to-back 100-yard games — ran for just 48 yards and briefly left the game with an injury in the second quarter.

Clearly rattled

Less than a week ago, the Spartans were unbeaten and looking forward to the test against a top-10 opponent. MSU defeated Richmond last Saturday, 45-14, and quickly turned its attention to the Huskies as they left the locker room.

That focus disintegrated in the early hours of Sunday morning, as a USA TODAY report detailed allegations of sexual impropriety by Tucker on a phone call with sexual assault victims rights advocate Brenda Tracy. By Sunday afternoon, Tucker was suspended without pay.

Barnett, who was MSU’s secondary coach, took over. Dantonio, the school’s all-time winningest coach returned as associate head coach. Everything they said sounded good.

All that talk, however, proved empty. The Spartans’ offensive line was overwhelmed all day by Washington, their first Power Five opponent. Their defense couldn’t generate pressure against Penix, who had all of his touchdown passes and 375 passing yards by halftime as the Huskies built an insurmountable 35-0 lead.

MSU did itself no favors with 10 penalties for 78 yards by the end of the third quarter. That included multiple instances with multiple flags against the Spartans.

Michigan State's associate head coach Mark Dantonio takes the field before the game against Washington on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Out of offense

Going against a major-conference opponent for the first time also neutralized the positive starts for quarterback Kim and running back Carter in their third starts.

MSU was without running backs Jalen Berger and Jaren Mangham, which did not help. But Carter struggled to find any traction as Washington’s defensive line swarmed him and overpowered the Spartans’ blockers. Carter managed just 27 yards on seven carries in the first half, which included leaving for a spell in the second quarter.

Kim looked erratic all night, sailing passes and missing receivers on multiple occasions. He was just 11 of 25 for 122 yards at halftime, telegraphing an interception on a quick slant to Tre Mosley that Washington would turn into a Penix-to-Westover touchdown just three plays later.

Impossible to stop

If there is any solace for MSU, it’s that it won’t ever have to face Penix again when Washington joins the Big Ten next year.

The sixth-year senior, who began his career with the Hoosiers before transferring to the Huskies in 2022, dissected the Spartans’ defense every way possible — short passes and deep, on the outside and over the middle. Three of his touchdowns went to tight end Jack Westover for 5 yards, 13 yards and 7 yards, the last of which came in a hurry-up drive at the end of the half. Penix also benefitted from a tipped pass by MSU freshman linebacker Jordan Hall that receiver Ja’Lynn Polk caught off the deflection and weaved through the Spartans’ secondary for a 30-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throws a pass against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

In four games against MSU since his road debut for IU in 2019, a loss, Penix finished 3-1 and beat the Spartans in 2020 at Spartan Stadium with the Hoosiers, at Washington last year and again Saturday. He ends his career 109 for 155 for 1,477 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Sophomore wide receiver Germie Bernard opened the scoring with a 1-yard end-around touchdown run in the first quarter. The former four-star recruit who played at MSU last season before transferring to Washington in December finished with three catches for 23 yards and a 30-yard kickoff return.

