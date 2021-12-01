Michigan State football earns PWO commitment from in-state OT Devin Runnels
Michigan State’s 2022 recruiting class just got a little bit bigger, as the Spartans have added a commitment from in-state offensive lineman Devin Runnels.
Runnels is a native of Flint, Michigan, and is attending Beecher High School. Standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing over 335 pounds, Runnels brings a huge frame with him to East Lansing for offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic to work with.
@MSU_Football @CoachGebhardt @CoachCKap @JarrodJames51 @CoachHawk_5 💚🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/edgKg0gKAJ
— Devin Runnels (@The_RealJax) December 1, 2021
Runnels was an all-state player in the state of Michigan and will be a good project for the offensive line staff to work on. He will be coming to Michigan State as a preferred walk-on.