Michigan State football received a commitment Saturday from tight end Michael Masunas, a 3-star prospect from Chandler, Arizona.

Listed at 6 feet 5, 240 pounds, Masunas is ranked as the 77th player at his position for the class of 2022 by 247Sports.

"I am blessed to commit to @MSU_Football. #GoGreen," he wrote on Twitter.

Masunas, out of Hamilton High School, is ranked 13th in the state by the Arizona Republic for 2022.

"No worries academically," the paper wrote. "His grades are off the charts with a 4.16 GPA. Transferred last spring from Tucson Sabino. Picked up Florida State offer during his junior season. Big, athletic frame. Tough, hard-nosed. Good blocker."

He recently visited MSU, posting pictures on social media.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football earns commitment from 3-star TE Michael Masunas