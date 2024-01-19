Michigan State football: Early enrollees from the 2024 recruiting class
Winter workouts and conditioning has begun for Michigan State football, who will look to make a splash in new head coach Jonathan Smith’s first season. Part of that success will come from the freshman class, and some key pieces entering the fold.
The Spartans have nine players that early enrolled this January and are now participating with the team as the winter progresses.
Check out who is early enrolled from the Spartans 2024 recruiting class:
DB Justin Denson
🚨BREAKING🚨 2024 safety Justin Denson has committed to Michigan State🟢⚪️
More from @ChadSimmons_: https://t.co/IrvBDJyWIU pic.twitter.com/pkQY5l47nq
— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 4, 2023
Rhode Island defensive back Justin Denson early enrolled after playing in the All-American bowl.
QB Ryland Jessee
Here’s the rundown on #MichiganState’s surprise 2024 QB signee Ryland Jessee:
– Was committed to Utah State
– Visited MSU this past weekend
– This staff offered him @ Oregon State
Eval:
– Great at extending plays
– Live arm but doesn’t throw “one speed”
– Look at that touch: pic.twitter.com/0gnmsiwpZF
— Justin Thind (@JustinThind) December 20, 2023
MSU flipped Ryland Jessee from Utah State and the California native joined the team this winter.
OL Charlton Luniewski
Today is the day 🏡✅ #GoGreen
— Charlton “Big Chuck” Luniewski (@cluniewski78) January 6, 2024
Cincinnati (OH) native offensive lineman Charlton Luniewski made the trip north for the winter.
OL Mercer Luniewski
Officially a Spartan! ✍️@MercerLuniewski x #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/2Cw1f6obEY
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 20, 2023
Charlton’s twin, Mercer, also made the early trip to East Lansing to enroll this winter.
WR Nick Marsh
https://twitter.com/NickMarsh_11/status/1748194150300684683/photo/1
4-star wide receiver and River Rouge (MI) native made his way to campus. Marsh is expected to have an immediate impact at MSU.
QB Alessio Milivojevic
East Lansing I’m Home!🏡 pic.twitter.com/GrAwsEg9S2
— Alessio Milivojevic (@alessiomilivoj1) December 20, 2023
The second quarterback of the 2024 recruiting class, Illinois QB Alessio Milivojevic also early enrolled, like Ryland Jessee.
LB Brady Pretzlaff
Keep grinding BIG fella!!!@brady_pretzlaff @PretzlaffMolly pic.twitter.com/UiUCDX0T1c
— Jeff Pretzlaff (@JeffPretz) January 13, 2024
Michigan State landed the Gaylord (MI) native, flipping the linebacker from Minnesota, and he also came to campus early.
DB Jaylen Thompson
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/bQ92IDJnGK
— Jaylen Thompson (@JaylenT06) December 28, 2023
It is only fitting that the longest standing commitment in the 2024 recruiting class, Jaylen Thompson, made it to campus early to enroll this winter.
RB Brandon Tullis
Finally home East Lansing📍 #GoGreen
— Brandon Tullis (@BrandonT_26) January 6, 2024
MSU flipped running back Brandon Tullis from Oregon State, and with uncertainty in the Spartans RB room, it is nice to have a running back early enrolled.