Michigan State football DT Maverick Hansen returning for a 6th season

Michigan State football’s defensive line just got a little deeper from within.

Defensive tackle Maverick Hansen announced on social media Sunday he plans to return to the Spartans for his sixth season of eligibility.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound — a 2019 Farmington Hills Harrison product — had 21 tackles and 1.5 sacks this season while starting four of his 11 games. For his career, Hansen has 60 tackles and five sacks in 42 games, including eight starts.

Hansen took a redshirt in 2019, but he has the extra year of eligibility due to the NCAA waiver for the 2020 season COVID season.

New coach Jonathan Smith also had two other starting defensive tackles withdraw from the portal, senior Simeon Barrow before he was hired and third-year sophomore Derrick Harmon on Dec. 27.

