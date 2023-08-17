Michigan State football DT Jalen Sami named to Polynesian College Football Player of the Year watch list

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

In case you didn’t know, Michigan State football has a massive defensive tackle coming in this year from Colorado in Jalen Sami. The run-blocking specialist will join the team this fall and will be a huge piece on the defensive line, standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 330 pounds.

On Thursday, it was announced that Sami has been named to the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year watch list, a prestigious award given to the best Polynesian player in college football.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire