Michigan State football DT Jacob Slade named to Outland Trophy preseason watchlist

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
Jacob Slade has been one of the sneaky best defensive tackles in the Big Ten for a few years now, and the rest of the country is starting to take notice. On Tuesday, the Michigan State football standout lineman was named to the Outland Trophy preseason watchlist.

The Outland Trophy is given annually to the top interior defensive lineman in college football.

Slade is quickly emerging as a star for the Spartans and someone who very well could be playing on Sundays very soon.

