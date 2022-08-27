Michigan State football DT Jacob Slade ranked as No. 2 returning DL by PFF

Michigan State fans are excited to see Jacob Slade dominate the line of scrimmage in 2022 and rightfully so. After a breakout season in 2021, Slade is starting to get some of the recognition he deserves.

Pro Football Focus is the latest to praise Slade and what he brings to Michigan State, ranking him as the No. 2 returning defensive lineman in college football for 2022. Slade checks in with an 86.1 grade and only trails Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr., a Heisman candidate.

The top returning DLs 💢 pic.twitter.com/VNZ9GYpZFk — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 26, 2022

