Michigan State football drops in updated USA TODAY Coaches Poll
Michigan State football was blown out by Washington on Saturday, and to no surprise, the Spartans dropped in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll rankings released on Sunday.
The Spartans came up short in their first big test of the season and dropped a number of spots in this week’s updated rankings. See where Michigan State landed in the updated USA TODAY Coaches Poll that was released on Sunday:
Miami (ACC)
Last Week’s Ranking
No. 13 (down 12 spots)
Washington (Pac-12)
Last Week’s Ranking
No. 44 (up 20 spots)
BYU (Independent)
Last Week’s Ranking
No. 14 (down nine spots)
Florida (SEC)
Last Week’s Ranking
No. 21 (down one spot)
Michigan State (Big Ten)
Last Week’s Ranking
No. 9 (down 12 spots)
Texas A&M (SEC)
Last Week’s Ranking
No. 22 (up two spots)
Texas (Big 12)
Last Week’s Ranking
No. 20 (up one spot)
Oregon (Pac-12)
Last Week’s Ranking
No. 24 (up six spots)
Baylor (Big 12)
Last Week’s Ranking
No. 19 (up two spots)
Wake Forest (ACC)
Last Week’s Ranking
No. 18 (up two spots)
Penn State (Big Ten)
Last Week’s Ranking
No. 23 (up eight spots)
Utah (Pac-12)
Last Week’s Ranking
No. 15 (up one spot)
Ole Miss (SEC)
Last Week’s Ranking
No. 17 (up four spots)
Tennessee (SEC)
Last Week’s Ranking
No. 16 (up four spots)
NC State (ACC)
Last Week’s Ranking
No. 12 (up one spot)
Arkansas (SEC)
Last Week’s Ranking
No. 11 (up one spot)
Kentucky (SEC)
Last Week’s Ranking
No. 10 (up one spot)
Oklahoma State (Big 12)
Last Week’s Ranking
No. 7 (down one spot)
USC (Pac-12)
Last Week’s Ranking
No. 8 (up one spot)
Oklahoma (Big 12)
Last Week’s Ranking
No. 6 (same)
Clemson (ACC)
Last Week’s Ranking
No. 4 (down one spot)
Michigan (Big Ten)
Last Week’s Ranking
No. 5 (up one spot)
Ohio State (Big Ten)
Last Week’s Ranking
No. 3 (same)
Alabama (SEC)
Last Week’s Ranking
No. 1 (down one spot)
Georgia (SEC)
Last Week’s Ranking
No. 2 (up one spot)